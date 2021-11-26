Don’t tax ‘momo’ - Minority chants in parliament

Members of the Parliament as a way of expressing their displeasure against the introduction of Electronic transaction levy have been captured chanting “don’t tax momo”.

Their chant was after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu outlined some aspect of the budget they want reviewed before the 2022 budget is approved.



The minority called on government to remove the E-levy and address the concerns of Ghanaians hit by tidal wave or they will reject the 2022 budget.



The withdrawal of the Agyapa deal was one of other reasons the minority is seeking to reject the budget.

The Members of parliament from the minority however chanted “don’t tax momo” after the minority leader’s address.



Below is the video <\b>



