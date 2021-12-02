Don’t throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians – Majority Leader to NDC MPs

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has asked the Minority in Parliament not to mislead Ghanaians regarding the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

He said on the floor of the House on Wednesday, December 1 that “Nobody should attempt to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.”



This was after the Minority had argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs did not have the required number in Parliament to approve the budget.



Former Deputy Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine had asked persons quoting the constitution to support the approval of the 2022 budget to read the constitution as a whole to be able to arrive at a meaningful conclusion.



He said those arguing for the approval of the budget cannot pick and choose aspects of the constitution to support their points. Otherwise, he said, they will be wrong.



The Bolgatanga East MP said, “We think the decision that was taken yesterday gross undermining of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

The Minority in Parliament were seeking to overturn the approval of the budget by the House on Tuesday, November 30, without them.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in moving a motion to overturn the approval said 137 lawmakers of the Majority could not have taken a decision.



He said they don’t consider Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Wusu (Joewise) who deliberated over proceedings yesterday, as Member of Parliament at the time he was sitting in as speaker hence, that leaves the number present at 137.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Wusu (Joewise) has justified the approval of the 2022 budget statement.



During deliberations in the House on Wednesday, December, 1 he stated that a Deputy Speaker could not be described as a Speaker hence, arguments being against the number of MPs in the chamber as of the time of the approval of the budget could not hold.

“I am a member of Parliament, the Second Deputy Speaker is a Member of Parliament



“Our work is to assist the Speaker. Any attempt to read and interpret the constitution to include Deputy Speakers is a misreading of the constitution.



“When the Speaker is not around either of us can preside so like any other member. That member does not lose his right of being a member of the House.”



Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Mr Joe Ghartey had asked him not to set aside the approval.



He said the approval of the budget statement by Parliament on Tuesday, November 30 was constitutional

To that end, a motion by the Minority to reject the approval should be dismissed completely, he added.



The former Attorney General said the approval was grounded in law because the number of MPs required in parliament to take decisions met the constitutional threshold.



“I urge you not to change your mind. What you did was grounded in the constitution, it is grounded in law,” he said.