Don’t trade on insults or attack - NDC Youth Commander advises all youth aspirants

aspiring central regional youth organizer NDC, Bright Botcway

The aspiring central regional youth organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Bright Botcway has passionately urged all youth aspirants in the party's upcoming internal elections gunning for any position in the party to not take the party’s internal elections to cast aspersions or attack opponents.

Mr. Botwchway called for discipline and peace in the upcoming elections to help sustain the unity in the party and aid the NDC to reclaim political power in 2024.



As that would help the party organise itself well ahead of 2024 to rescue the country from the hands of the clueless NPP administration.



The youth commander of the central regional NDC has been speaking to party youth aspirants who will be picking up their forms today.



He urged them to be extra vigilant when filling out the forms thus helping them not invite a situation where they can be disqualified.



He called for hard work, dedication, and sacrifice from the rank and file of the party supporters, especially the youth aspirants.

He admonished all youth aspirants to be very circumspect in their respective campaigns thus avoiding campaign of insults, personal attack, back biting, and strange activities that slow pace and undermines the party's unity.



"All are winners, no one is a loser, all we need in the party is a unity to reclaim power from the NPP. we are not each other's enemies, NPP is rather our target and not ourselves "



Mr. Botcway again underscores the need for the NDC to wrestle power from this inept elephant size government and be the party of choice by pointing out that, all the achievements and gains of the country started and initiated by the NDC would be continued to protect those gains chalk by the party during Mills/Mahama administration.



He again said it is utterly paramount for all members of the party to forge ahead in unity to reclaim political power in the 2024 polls.



He also advised delegates to elect competent Youth aspirants who have the party at heart to steer the affairs of the great NDC to simply secure victory for the party come 2024.

"I'm calling for a free, fair, peaceful, and transparent election for youth Aspirants."



He further stated that NDC must forge ahead in unity for the party members to work assiduously for victory in 2024 to resolve the increasing hardship being visited on Ghanaians by the inept Akufo-Addo administration.



He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the elections are conducted in a democratic, civil, peaceful, fair, and transparent manner.



He said although the NDC is in expectation to work creditably in accordance with the party's structures, the party members must ensure that they sell the good message of the party to Ghanaians to distinguish the deceitful NPP and the trusted NDC party.