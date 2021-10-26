Don’t treat gays, lesbians who attend your health facilities – Doctor to herbalists

Chief Executive Officer of the Chris Pure Herbal Centre, Dr. Mrs. Christiana Appiah

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chris Pure Herbal Centre, Dr Christiana Appiah, has cautioned her colleague traditional herbal doctors against giving medical treatment to persons suspected to be gays or lesbians.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate her Herbal Centre at Anomangye, she said the practice of gayism and lesbianism is demonic and a total affront to both the traditional and religious values of the country.



She insisted that the activity also is against the biblical and Quranic moral principles.



Dr Christiana Appiah said, “this practice is forbidden by our religious and cultural values, so all of us should see it as a backward activity disallow it so that God will continue to be happy with us.”



The CEO also believes God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of such practices, saying God created man and woman to marry and reproduce and not any other thing.



“I know God says we should use his herbs to treat others in pain, but I don’t think God will be happy with us if we decide to treat people suffering from complications connected to LGBTQ+,” Dr Appiah alluded.

She disagrees with people who say LGBTQ+ is a right and said such individuals should begin to think about its repercussions.



Dr Appiah appealed to the government and parliament to expedite action on the consideration and passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



She admonished Ghanaians to continue to embrace herbal medicine as one of the best ways to treat diseases.



“I will like to entreat you all to have faith in herbal medicine because God himself has ushered his people to eat the fruits and used its leave to heal diseases.”