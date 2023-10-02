Don’t try me, I’m not gentle like Alan – Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP in Kumasi

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming presidential primary has restated his protest against perceptions that the November 4 vote is being skewed to favour a particular candidate.

According to Agyapong, who is also the NPP lawmaker for Assin Central, he will face off with any official of the party at all levels who tries to deploy rogue tactics ahead of the vote to elect the party’s leader going into the 2024 polls.



He cued in on the recent resignation of a former flagbearer aspirant and trade minister, Alan Kyerematen, whose resigned from the NPP on September 25 before announcing that he will contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.



Alan cited the lopsided nature of the preliminary vote for the flagbearership slot in which he came third, and the intimidation of his supporters as part of his reasons for leaving.



“I am not Alan, who is so gentle. Let them try, and they will see what will happen. We will rescue Ghana whether you like it or not. For the youth of this country, I will put my life on the line,” the firebrand MP blasted over the weekend at the ShowDown walk in Kumasi.



“That hooliganism they are exhibiting at the National Council: when Alan complained, he was insulted. When Boakye Agyarko complained, he was also insulted. I have also complained, and I am being insulted. But I am not gentle like Alan. They should try and see,” he warned.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below



