Don't turn state lands into slams - Deputy Lands Minister cautions

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio paid a working visit to Mpehuasem on Wednesday, 13th July 2022, to bear witness to development at the place.

He told the media that the main purpose of his visit was to show Ghanaians and that the Lands Commission has been in carrying out its mandate, which is to protect government lands and ensure that all developments, especially on State lands conform to well-planned schemes.



In his submission, he pointed out that "State lands must not be left for people to develop and turn into slums. Also, we should not sit down for people to just encroach on government-owned lands and take them as their private properties, that should never be the case"



He said most of the development at the site have been done without recourse to laid down rules and that despite several notices, the owners of the structures declined to comply.



The Deputy Minister also noted that the Ministry and the Lands Commission are in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to sanitize and ensure proper administration of Lands in the country.



He noted that the Lands Ministry and all other stakeholders will continue this action of demolition and sanitization peacefully, not only in Mempeasem but in the likes of CSIR, Frafraha, Sakumano, Ramsar Site, Diary Farms Amrahia among others.

Responding to the question on demand for compensation by the chiefs in the area, Benito disclosed that the government through the Lands Commission in 2019 compensated the Chiefs a second time with 114 out of a total of 225 acres in the area.



He also clarified that AYNOK Holdings is a legitimate company contracted by the Lands Commission to support them in reclaiming government lands, stressing that "the commission has the constitutional mandate to employ whoever they choose to support them in their line of work and that is why they work with the police, the Military and all those security agencies to help eliminate the illegalities in the system"



Hon. Benito touted that the Lands Commission has the full backing and approval of the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor who is very much concerned about these land issues and has therefore mandated the commission to ensure that the right things are done.



Hon. Benito went on to caution the public that those who need to buy Lands should visit the Lands Commission and get their Lands registered legally to avoid future implications such as demolition saying that "those who are doing the right thing will be encouraged while those doing the wrong thing will be reprimanded"



Mr. Dadson on his part noted that the Lands Commission have gotten the approval of the Ayawaso West Assembly to begin a properly planned land scheme which will see to the construction of drainage systems and ensure that the area is well laid out.

Mr. Dadson reiterated that those erecting structures in the area should halt all their activities to enable the commission to execute its plans for the area.



He also noted that residents who own completed buildings on the Lands must visit the Lands Commission to own up and regularize their ownership of the land.



"It will be good if those who have finished and furnished structures to visit the Commission to have them regularized, because when we start rolling out this scheme, even if you have a finished structure and it is in waterways or perhaps the paths designated for roads will be bulldozed off to make way for the road"