Don’t undermine Ghana’s democracy – Oppong-Nkrumah to Atuguba

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 1 Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Government has called on political actors to feel free to differ on national policies but refrain from undermining the country’s democracy.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who conveyed this in response to comments by the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba said while the administration has no problem with people expressing divergent views on policies and national developments, it abhors attempts by some to lace their commentary with anti-democratic comments and insinuations that undermine our democracy.

“Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are moat unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointing because, despite COVID-19, Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.

“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimize coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” the Minister said.

Background

This comes at the back of comments passed by Prof. Atuguba at a public forum last Monday suggesting that the country’s current economic situation may serve as a futile ground for a coup.

However, his comment has received widespread condemnation notably from former Attorney General, Dr. Obed Asamoah describing his comment as “childish” and coming from someone who is unaware of the consequences of military takeovers.

Similarly, Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin expressed worry over the comments from the renowned professor.

He said comments like that are in bad taste and does not auger well for the progress of the country.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
