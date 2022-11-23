Don't underrate my knowledge, skills and experience in parliamentary practice and procedure – Bagbin to critics

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has justified his decision to refer a censure motion against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to an ad hoc committee.

Speaker Bagbin, following the tabling of the motion before the house by the minority, referred the motion to an ad hoc committee on whose advice the plenary will act.



However, some critics of the decision say the process should have started and ended on the floor without the need for a committee to sit on the matter.



According to the critics, the minister should have been given a hearing on the floor after which a debate should be held and votes cast on the matter.



But responding to his critics in a two-part statement shared via his official Facebook page, Speaker Bagbin said the decision to refer the matter to the committee is one that is grounded on logic and law.



According to the speaker, the constitution provides that the minister rightly be heard with the assistance of his legal counsel if he so wishes.

He however noted that it will be impossible for the minister to have his legal counsel present on the floor during a plenary session.



“The Constitution clearly enjoins Parliament to give an opportunity to a Minister to be heard in defence. The Constitution and the Standing Orders permit the Minister to engage a counsel to lead him in his defence.



“On the floor of Parliament during plenary sessions or debates the Counsel cannot be heard because he is not a Member as defined by the Constitution but a stranger. As a stranger he is not allowed by the rules of practice and procedure of Parliament to enter the floor and lead the Minister.



“Where and how is the counsel then to lead the Minister in his defence? This can only be at the level of a Committee of Parliament,” the speaker said.



The speaker emphasised that the constitution further empowers him in his capacity to make the decision of referring the matter to the committee.

The speaker has therefore asked his critics to respect his expertise in parliamentary practice adding that the decision to refer the matter to an ad hoc committee does not deprive the house of having a say on the motion.



“Please, if the Committee fails to take a decision or make a recommendation, it is still mandated by the rules to present a report for a decision to be taken by the House of 275 plus the Speaker. The House will take the decision provided the requisite quorum is met.



“In all humility, please note that there is deep thought in whatever I do. Don't underrate my knowledge, skills, experience and expertise in Parliamentary practice and procedure,” he wrote in his Facebook post.



The 8-member committee which heard the motion was made up of four members each from the minority and majority side with a member from both sides serving as co-chairs.



The committee held a hearing on the motion in which two members of the minority presented evidence to back the grounds including conflict of interest, mismanagement of the economy against the finance minister.

Mr Ofori-Atta also made an appearance at the committee where he categorically denied the various grounds of the motion.



The committee has yet to present its final report to the speaker.



GA/DA