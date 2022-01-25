Don’t use Apiate explosion to enrich yourselves – Prof Osafo warns authorities

Head of the Department of Psychology, University of Ghana, Prof. Joseph Osafo has sounded a word of caution to the authorities handling the situation at Apiate in the Bogoso district of Wester Region.

Scores of the residents sustained injuries and about fourteen dead when a mining vehicle conveying explosives exploded in the Apiate community.



The Vice President, IGP Dr. George Dampare and a host of dignitaries went to the scene to assess the impact of the devastation and following their visit, the State Housing Company has been charged to restore the community.



Also, various companies and individuals have been making donations towards helping the victims and their families as well as the residents in the community.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Prof. Joseph Osafo warned the authorities not to exploit the situation.

He noted that people sometimes tend to take advantage of tragic situations to reap financial benefits, so advised the authorities to use the donations and resources for their intended purposes to benefit the people of Apiate.



''Let nobody exploit the Apiate situation to enrich themselves. People are in need, so when the government and individuals donate something, let no person think this is an opportunity to misuse the donations...Our responsibility in administering resources from people during a disaster is also a big issue'', he cautioned.



