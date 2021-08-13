Don’t use poverty to make stupid comments – NPP’s Hopeson Adorye to Ghanaian youth

Director of Operations for the FixingTheCountry movement, Hopeson Adorye

Director of Operations for the FixingTheCountry movement and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has expressed his anger at some Ghanaian youths who chastised him for some comments he made on Ghana’s number one socio-political show ‘Epa Hoa Daben’.

Among the many issues Hopeson spoke about, he stated that the #FixTheCountry movement was only instituted to favour former President Mahama and not to express how Ghanaians feel.



He also added that the NPP government under President Akufo-Addo has fixed a lot of the problems that were inherited from the NDC government.



His comments were not well received by some listeners of the show. For example, one of the texters to the show expressed: “Let Hopeson know I am a member of the NPP. But my family and I will surely vote out the NPP. Fix the Country”.

Hopeson Adorye, on the other hand, was not pleased with these comments from the listeners. Descending on the texters, he said: “If you insult me, I will insult you. Don’t use poverty to make stupid utterances. Ghanaians are afraid of speaking the truth. Someone is by the road side selling apples but you will be there playing spa. Who should put money into your pocket? And then I come to sit on the show, and you come and speak nonsense to me. Do they know what we go through to ensure that the country develops?”



The NPP member advised Ghanaians to be content with the little the government has achieved and encourage them to do more.



“Appreciate the little things that the government is doing and encourage us to do more. That is what is important and don’t rubbish them”, he stated.