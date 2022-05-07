9
Don't verbally attack the judiciary - JUSAG President urges Ghanaians

President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, Alex Nartey

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Alex Nartey, has urged Ghanaians to desist from verbal attacks on judges any time judgments of the courts go against them.

According to Mr Nartey, such behaviours tarnish the image of the court by creating the impression that the court is biased, citinewsroom.com reported.

He added that in any court case, one party is bound to lose, therefore, the affected should not be making unproven allegations against the judges who preside over their cases.

“I will only plead with Ghanaians to cooperate with the courts and stop the attempt to run the Judiciary down. So, when you go to court and the case does not go your way, you don’t stand somewhere and create the impression as if the court has done something untoward," he said.

“Once it’s litigation, one party will win the other party will lose whether government or party in opposition. So, when losers of cases in court are talking, we need to be very objective in the assessment of some of the allegations they make,” he is quoted to have said on Citi News.

Alex Nartey made these comments following recent statements about the Supreme Court by sections of the public on the court ruling that deputy speakers of parliament can vote and be counted as part of a quorum when they preside over the house in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament.

The court also recently ruled to enforce the judgement of a Cape Coast High Court that barred Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself as the representative of the Assin North Constituency.

This ruling has led to some derogatory comments by some Ghanaians who say the court is always ruling in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah recently generated a lot of discussions when he stated that, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”

