Don’t wait before Ramadan to give alms- Muslims urged

Hajj Abdul Nasir Deen

A Ghanaian Islamic Scholar, Writer and Author of 360° Strategic Vision Development, Hajj Abdul Nasir Deen has urged Ghanaian Muslims to build the habit of giving alms to the poor and needy outside of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said many Muslims only give alms during Ramadan because they believe that they will amass rewards from Allah and turn to stop immediately after Ramadan, a practice he noted has to change.



Hajj Abdul Nasir Deen was speaking at a Pre-Ramadan Lecture Series held at the National Mosque in Accra on Saturday.



The Muslim Scholar was speaking on the theme “Developing a spiritual excellence strategy for successful Ramadan” to prepare the Muslim ummah ahead of this year’s Ramadan which begins in the first week of April.



Hajj Abdul Nasir Deen was particularly worried that many will to do Muslims are usually not ready to offer a helping hand to the needy in the Muslim community outside of Ramadan.

Such persons, he noted, turn to rush to offer alms during Ramadan only to attain rewards from God in return.



This he stressed is not the purpose for which fasting was imposed on Muslims, saying that it was imposed on Muslims to show their fear of Allah (Taqwa).



Hajj Abdul Nasir Deen advised the Muslim community to maintain the habits they adopt during the month of fasting in order to achieve complete piety.



The Pre-Ramadan Lecture Series was attended by influential Muslim individuals and institutions including the CEO of Ameen Scientific Herbal Center, Sheikh Amin Bonsu, Deputy Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam and Lecturer at the University of Applied Management, Sheikh Dr Abubakari Marzuq, Representatives of the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) and Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Ghana (FOMWAG) among others.