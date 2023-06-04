Don’t wait for us to die before you repair our deplorable roads – MP to President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Obeng Takyi, Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta, has made a heartfelt plea to President Akufo-Addo to repair the awful roads in his constituency.

The MP was concerned that deplorable roads in some constituencies are only worked on when a serving MP dies and a by-election is held.



According to him, such a practice was not ideal and could encourage people to pray for their MPs to die so that their roads could be repaired.



He specifically mentioned a radio programme in which some listeners prayed for their MPs to die so that a by-election could be held to persuade the government to repair their roads.

Mr. Obeng Takyi was speaking to reporters during the sod-cutting ceremony for a Vocational and Technical school in Manso Nkwanta, which is being funded by the Japanese organisations SPJ and Millennium Promise.



“We are devastated and disappointed. We have been following this government for numerous years, but we have not received our fair share of our national cake. We’ve been ignored. Our toads are abhorrent. The circumstances have made it tough for us as MPs. Our roads are rated as the worst in Ghana. When you attend events and address individuals, you are tagged since the MP is not working. Although MPs do not build roads, our constituents expect us to ensure that their roads are tarred.



However, we are currently in a situation where roads are only worked on when an MP dies and a by-election is imminent. That makes me nervous. I was listening to a radio broadcast when a caller prayed for the MP to die so that the road in his constituency might be prepared. What makes you think that? Why should an MP die before the dreadful roads in his or her district are fixed? I am requesting that the government address our concerns.”