Don't wait till someone dies before coming here in big suits - Bronom residents lament

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of the Bronom electoral area at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region have pleaded with the authorities of the area to as a matter of urgency fix a death trap gutter that has been threatening their lives.



According to these worried residents, the problem has been persisting for many years but very sad that authorities seem not to care.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the residents revealed that the ditch which was initially a small one has developed into a dangerous trench that's posing threats to the lives of the innocent people around.



They revealed that the most dangerous part of the situation is how children play around the ditch and how people also cross it to their various homes.



They have therefore called on the assembly member of the area, the MCE, and other stakeholders to immediately rescue them from the said danger.





"We hate to see them wait till someone dies before they come here in big suits. We're not interested in their suits but we're interested in what they do to secure the well-being of the people they rule," a resident said.



The angry residents however advised the current assembly member, Hon. Yaminu Sulemana to not repeat the mistake that sent his predecessor to the opposition. They said the current assembly seems not to care even though they have informed him.



Meanwhile, the assembly member, Hon. Yaminu Sulemana speaking to GhanaWeb said he was not even aware the said place was part of his jurisdiction.



He however pledged to make a move to ensure that the problem is rectified as soon as possible.



