Don’t you have a wife and children to advise you to resign? – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese pokes Ofori-Atta 

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese says Ofori-Atta should have resigned after presenting the 2023 budget

Morning show host of Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese has lashed out at the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta’s insistence to stay in office despite wide public calls for his removal.

The host of Ade Akye Abia on Friday, November 25, 2022, descended on the minister citing calls from the majority MPs in parliament who are from the ruling party for his removal from office.



“On the front page of Kwasi Pratt’s Insight Newspaper is a flashback of a story with the headline ‘Why I don’t take salary or per diem – Ofori Atta-speaks.’ But who cares? Super Yaw Ofori-Atta, who cares if you take salary or not?



“Does the man not have a wife and children who will advise him to leave the job for another person to take over? Even your own majority MPs said they will not attend and a lot of them did not show up. Even those who turned up were indifferent,” he stated.



The journalist while ranting about the minister’s continued stay in office raised concerns about Ken Ofori-Atta’s health asking why he wants to be in office despite his health condition.



“Why do you worry yourself that much? You are not even healthy, you are sick. I am bewildered, have you people been corrupted by power that much? You did not get a single cheer yesterday. Who cares if you don’t take a salary? Your own majority MPs say you are incompetent, you only know how to contract loans. Get off!” he said.



“I was expecting you to announce your resignation right after reading the budget,” he added.

The minority in parliament recently moved a motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta citing various grounds including conflict of interest, mismanagement of the economy and reporting of wrong data to parliament.



But appearing before an 8-member ad hoc committee set up to hear the motion, Ken Ofori-Atta categorically denied all the seven grounds backing the motion.



But according to Kwame Nkrumah, Ken Ofori-Atta has served his due and should walk away.



“You are currently under impeachment when you recently appeared before the committee you took turns between your left and right eyes to sleep. What at all are you seeking in this world, I don’t understand. You have already made all the money you need to make. Whatever money you spent on Akufo-Addo you have accrued it back because all government dealings are allocated to Enterprise insurance whiles we have SIC… why do you still want to clinch to power?” he questioned.



GA/SEA