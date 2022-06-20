Donate blood to save a life – National Blood Service

National Blood Service

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Danso, Principal Blood Donor Coordinator, National Blood Service, has reiterated the call on the public to voluntarily donate blood to save a life as the World marks the 2022 Blood Donor Day.

The World Blood Donor Day is celebrated annually in June with this year’s theme focusing on: “Donating blood is an act of solidarity, Join the effort and save lives”.



Mr Danso said a few blood donation activities had been lined up for the celebration this month and beyond and therefore urged the public to participate at a donation centre closer to them to help save the life of anyone who might need blood to survive.



He said mobile blood stations would be available for the public to donate at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Maamobi Hospital, ATTC, GLICO, University of Ghana Medical Centre, LEKMA Hospital, Korle-Bu Maternity, Abuakwa State College, Accra Technical University, Gethsemane Methodist Church, and Sonotech GH at West Hills Mall among others.



On the significance of the day, he said it was set aside by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to celebrate and thank the many voluntary unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

He added that it was also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for patients in need.



The Principal Blood Donor Coordinator stated that the focus was also to draw attention to the roles that voluntary blood donations played in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities.



He indicated that an enabling social and cultural atmosphere with strong solidarity facilitated the development of an effective blood donor programme, adding that it was also widely acknowledged that the act of blood donation contributed to generating social ties and building a united community.



He revealed that this year’s theme aimed at not only thanking the donors across the world, but also bringing to the fore the need for all-year-round donations to maintain adequate stock and achieve timely access to blood transfusion when needed.