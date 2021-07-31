Donation for National Cathedral not by force but contribute – Razak Opoku appeals to Ghanaians

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Razak Kojo Opoku

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Razak Kojo Opoku has intimated the benefits the Christian fraternity in the country stand to enjoy with the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, the construction of the historic facility will be an affirmation of Ghana’s reputation as a country with utmost reverence to God.



He said that having the prestigious National Mosque and Cathedral in the country will position Ghana as destination for religious tourism in the sub-region.



He condemned the attitude of some Christians who have spoken out against the National Cathedral and referred them to the Bible.



“It is sad when you read commentary from people who claim to be Christians attacking and kicking against any move by the Government to construct a National Cathedral. If Ghanaian Muslims with support from Turkey Government could come together to build a National Mosque for the Country, what stop Christians to donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral?



“Are we really promoting a religion that exalts God in this country? If so, what is wrong if Christians are taking steps to build a National Cathedral after Muslims had built a 15000-capacity National Mosque? What stops the Christian majority to donate to the National Cathedral? “ he quizzed.

Following an appeal by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the contribution of GHC100 towards the construction of the project, some persons have taking on the government for the move.



But Razak in his social media epistle emphasized on the fact that the donation is voluntary with government no holding anyone to it.



“First and foremost, it is important to point out that the Government’s initiative for Ghanaians to contribute financially to the building of the National Cathedral is purely voluntary.



“Donation is voluntary, not mandatory so one may further ask why all these arguments against the raising of funds in support of the construction of such a national asset?. Is it because the facility would predominantly be used by Christians? I don’t think so.”



An argument advanced by critics has been that the government could have appealed to address other issues they consider to be much more importance to Ghanaians.

But Razak believes the argument is moot as the government is not committing the country’s taxes to the construction of the Cathedral but rather relying on the benevolence of some Ghanaians.



“When people bring the argument of schools under trees, lack of hospitals etc. as the basis of kicking against donations towards the National Cathedral, clearly such arguments sound bizarre and far-fetched. The same people complaining about school under trees, hospital beds etc are always seen using their money for wigs, make-up, alcohol, sex, bleaching etc. Most of these complainers find it extremely difficult to contribute their taxes for national development, or even support Schools and hospitals which are struggling to survive.



He concluded with an appeal to Christians to follow the instructions announced by Ken Ofori-Atta and contribute the construction of the facility that upon completion will signify the presence of God in the country.



“Just Dial *979# and donate towards the National Cathedral. Forget about the noisemakers who think that they know spiritual things more than God who created them.”