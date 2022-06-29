Donkoto Mawinhinha CMS launched; over 3000 jobs to be created

George Mireku Duker with some traditional leaders

In line with its objectives of creating jobs and improving the living standards of the people through sustainable and responsible mining methods, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has established the Donkoto Mawinhiha Community Mining Scheme in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker together with the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Hon. Isaac Asiamah and some traditional leaders on Wednesday, June 29 launched the scheme.



Addressing a gathering of traditional leaders and Members of the various communities in the District, Hon. George Mireku Duker disclosed that the Donkoto Mawinhinha Community Mining Scheme would create 3000 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs.



He emphasized that the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) has been introduced by government to stamp out the harmful mining method known as galamsey.



He explained that the scheme will lead to the creation of jobs in the mining sector and create wealth among the various levels in the small-scale mining chain.



Providing further details about the Mining Scheme, Hon Duker said the Donkoto Mawinhinha Community Mining Scheme is made up of two concessions totalling 40 acres.



Hon Duker on behalf of government, donated one(1) Mercury-Free Gold Processing Equipment (gold Katcha) to the scheme to ensure that, Mineral processing/beneficiation does not pollute the environment.

Whiles appealing for support from the community members to ensure the sustainability of the project, he warned that the CMS is meant for Ghanaians only and that any foreigner caught engaging in it will face the law.



He, however cautioned that the crackdown on the fight against illegal mining is still on and that government is determined to protect the country’s water bodies and resources.



He noted that government’s drive to turnaround the fortunes of the industry and protect it from activities of illegal miners has seen the purchase of speedboats and training of guards who would protect River bodies on mining lines.



Hon. Isaac Asiamah, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua appreciated government’s commitment towards the creation of employment in the constituency.



He added that God has blessed the community with resources and that it beholds the government to initiate policies to protect our resources and exploit them effectively.