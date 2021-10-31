DopeNation announces debut album ‘Atta’

Ghanaian Music duo, DopeNation have finally announced their debut album titled ‘Atta’ which means twins.

Dominating the music scene for the past few years with singles such as Zanku, Today, Naami, and many more, the twins are finally set to give fans a body of work.



‘Atta’ would be released exclusively on Boomplay two weeks ahead of other digital music platforms.



The album consists of 13 songs and also features other major acts including Shatta Wale, E.L, and Medikal.



To announce the release of their album, the music duo organized a listening session for industry players at the Tang Palace Hotel, with radio personality Abeiku Santana as the host.

In attendance were actor Kalybos, Ghanaian broadcaster Akuamaa Mama Zimbi, movie director and radio presenter, Ola Micheals, Blacksherif, DancegodLloyd, and many others.



The Album is set to be released on November 12, 2021, but the duo intends to release one of the 13 tracks on November 5.



Check out the highlights from the Listening Session of Atta



