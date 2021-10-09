Dorcas Amoah confirmed as first female Nzema East MCE

Madam Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah had 35 votes of 37

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Assembly Members in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, have confirmed Madam Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah, as their first female Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

She was on Thursday, October 7, 2021, confirmed by 35 out of 37 Assembly Members who voted in an election officiated by the Western Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC), Angelina Tagoe.



The election witnessed one rejected vote and a NO vote at the Axim Community Center.



Her votes represented 98 percent as an overwhelming endorsement.



Meanwhile, the election was supervised by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and the NPP Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah.



In Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah's acceptance remarks, she commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Western Regional Minister, the NPP Western Regional Chairman, and other party members for reposing a high level of trust in her to lead the good people of Nzema East Municipality.



"I want to leverage on this gesture to thank and appreciate His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for the honour done me by reposing on me this responsibility. I am equally thankful and appreciative of the Hon. Minister’s interventions which have manifested in this positive outcome," she acknowledged.

"In the same vein, I want to salute the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Ndede Siah and Regional Executives for standing by me through thick and thin to come this far. I am internally grateful and I promise to avail myself to tap from your rich and vast experience," she added.



She, therefore, thanked the Assembly Members for confirming her, "With the single honour by our gallant Assembly members for confirming me, the president’s nominee, I assure you; we have set the pace for uninterrupted development."



Madam Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah took the opportunity to call on Chiefs and people of the Nzema East Municipality to rally behind her to develop the area.



"I am desirous to hit the road running. With your full support, we shall work together to achieve the President’s vision in the Municipality," she urged.



She also called on the Western Regional Minister to support her to sustain the developmental gains of President Akufo-Addo in the Municipality.



She pleaded with the Chiefs of the area, "I am humbled by your devotion to partner the Assembly in its developmental agenda. Throughout this journey, you opened your doors to receive me and offered me with wise counsel."

The newly MCE assured the Municipality that she would continue from where her predecessor, Frank Okpenyen left and promised to do more.



Talking about unity, she urged "Let us sustain this unity and harness our individual efforts to accelerate the development of this great Municipality of ours."



She seized the opportunity to pledge to supply free electric meters to all Assembly Members to be distributed to their electorates within two months.



She also promised to establish a Legal Aid Office in the Municipality to support those who would need legal advice.