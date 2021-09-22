Dorcas Amoah will bring development to Axim – Youth group backs President’s nomination

MCE Nominee for Nzema East, Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah as MCE for Axim

A youth group in Axim has endorsed her appointment



The group believes that Dorcas Amoah will bring development to the area



Some youth in Axim have welcomed with open arms, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nomination of madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah as the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Nzema East Municipal Assembly.



At a press conference held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Prince Acquah, Secretary of the Network for Axim Development - a youth group, was confident that the appointment of Dorcas Amoah will spur development in the area.



He commended Dorcas for being a great example of leadership in the region and expressed the belief that the fortunes of Axim and Nzema East will witness a dramatic upturn under her.



Whiles commending President Akufo-Addo for the nomination, he urged the Assembly members to approve in unanimity, Dorcas Amoah, since that will allow her occupy office in earnest and put in motion, her plans for the area.

“I first of all want to congratulate our very own Dorcas Amoah for the nomination. She is a daughter of this land and she has been of immense support to people in this area. Her works are there for all to see and we can all attest to this. It was only right that President Akufo-Addo gave us someone who understands the dynamics of this area and is a source of unity.



“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our assembly members that we are already behind time and it’s imperative that her approval is expedited for her to officially assume her role and help develop our area. What we want is developmental projects in Axim and I believe Dorcas Amoah can help achieve that,” Prince Acquah noted.



Since news of Dorcas Amoah’s appointment was made known, there have been protests by some factions over the decision by President Akufo-Addo.



The group however maintains that the rancor and verbal attacks do not bode well for unity in the area.



He appealed to the other youth in the area to rally behind Dorcas Amoah and give her all the needed backing for her to succeed in her new role.