Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey mourns NDC National Vice Chairperson’s demise

Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey with the late Sherry Ayittey

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

A former parliamentary candidate aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Krowor constituency, Mad. Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey has said it is grief-stricken to learn of the death of her National Vice Chairperson, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayitey.

Speaking to the media on the death of the former health minister, the young former Parliamentary candidate aspirant described the dead founding member of the NDC as a very courageous leader, dedicated and fearless Woman, a true democrat, committed community steward, a great people-oriented politician and selfless political administrator, and a grass root mobilizer who dedicated her resources, intellect, and energy towards the wellbeing of the National Democratic Congress and Ghana at large.



Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey indicated that the late National vice chairperson was her political advisor, godmother, and role model who has contributed to the well-being of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Read her full statement below



Hon. Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey commiserates with the family of the late Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayitey and the National Democratic Congress



I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of my senior Comrade, advisor, and political godmother, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey.

The tragic death of a cooperative, supportive, and founding member of our party who has contributed enormously to the survival of our NDC and our democratic dispensation will leave a vacuum in our party and nation.



I am deeply saddened by her untimely demise and desire to express my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, friends, our unflinching supporters across the nation, and to my dear National Democratic Congress for this irreparable loss.



Indeed, until her unexpected demise, she was a committed community steward, a people-oriented politician, and a great political administrator who wanted to see many of us grow in the NDC.



May the Almighty God repose the soul of our beloved mother and comfort her nuclear and extended families, friends, and political allies.