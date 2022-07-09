Dormaa-Ahenkro Circuit Court sentences ex-convict to 14 years imprisonment

File photo of a person behind bars

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has convicted and sentenced an ex-convict Kwabena Paterson, aged 28 to 14 years imprisonment for causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry, stealing and resisting arrest.

Paterson, also an apprentice mason, pleaded not guilty and was consequently convicted on all four charges by the Court.



Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainant, a student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Dormaa Campus, resided at SS whilst the convict also lived at Nkyenkyenkye, suburbs at Dormaa-Ahenkro.



The prosecutor said at 0700 hours on Thursday, April 21 this year, the complainant secured his door and left for school but received a telephone call from his landlady at 1100 hours asking why he left his door unlocked.



P/Inspt. Asare said the complainant rushed back to the house and detected the room had been broken into and his seven-kilogram gas cylinder valued GhC150.00 and DH electrical standing fan worth GhC125.00 had been stolen.



He said the complainant began his own investigation and was informed by a witness that he saw the convict carrying the aforementioned items.

P/Inspt. Asare said the complainant reported the case to the Police at Dormaa-Ahenkro and further investigation led to the arrest of the convict.



The prosecutor said the convict resisted arrest by engaging the Police in a fierce struggle but was overpowered and brought to the Police station.



P/Inspt. Asare said during interrogations, the convict denied the offence but later admitted and led the Police to his abode, adding that the convict even though was handcuffed, fled when they reached his residence but was pursued and re-arrested.



He said the fan was retrieved, but the convict sold the gas cylinder to one Charles at Brofoyedru, a farming community in the Municipality