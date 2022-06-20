0
Menu
News

Dormaa-Ahenkro Circuit Court sentences unemployed man to two years imprisonment

Jailed Arms File photo of a person behind bars

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has sentenced an unemployed, Victor Awuni, aged 24, to two years imprisonment in hard labour (IHL) for causing unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and stealing electrical cables valued at GHC13,000.00.

Awuni pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of 200 penalty units or in default serve six months in prison on count one, 100 penalty units, which would also attract four months jail term in default on count two and a two-year custodial sentence on count three.

Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey, that both the complainant, a farmer, and the convict, are residents in the same vicinity at Kofiasua near Dormaa- Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

He said on Tuesday, June 9 this year, at about 1500 hours the complainant had a call from a witness that the convict had caused damage to his "T and J" ceiling valued at GhC500.00 and had entered to cut electrical cables valued at GHC13,000.00 used in wiring his new six-bedroom house.

The convict was nearly lynched by the youth of the town because he was being beaten mercilessly when the complainant arrived at the scene, Inspector Asare said.

He said the complainant brought the convict with a sack containing the electrical cables as an exhibit to the Police station and lodged a complaint against him.

Prosecutor said during interrogation, the convict admitted the offences and was, therefore, charged after the investigation.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day