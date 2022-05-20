Dormaahene, Bono regional chiefs thank Akufo-Addo for Free SHS, 1D1F

The Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II

Dormaahene visits Jubilee House with Bone Regional chiefs

Delegation thanks government for development efforts



Dormaaman asks for more in terms of development<>



The Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II singled out two flagship government policies for praise when he led a delegation from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this week.



Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II in delivering his remarks thanked the president for the two policies which he said were serving Ghanaians well amid the economic downturn being experienced.



“When you watch all around the globe today, you will realise that times are hard and things are difficult, but you and members of your government are steering the affairs of the nation very well and we are all doing our part and we thank you for that.



“If we are here today, we want to thank you for the introduction of the Free SHS policy because lots of the nation’s children are benefitting from it,” he is quoted to have said.

The Dormaahene added that; “Apart from that (Free SHS) is the One District, One Factory policy which has been of immense benefit to the entire nation.”



He thanked President Akufo-Addo and the government for their efforts at developing the country while making further demands, especially in the area of roads and the development of the Sunyani Hospital.



The Free SHS policy has recently become the subject of calls for review in order to guarantee its long-term sustainability. It was introduced in 2017 but has had funding challenges leading to calls for a review.



The 1D1F program is the government’s flagship programme geared towards industrialisation through a public-private partnership agreement.



According to data from the presidency, out of 278 incorporated 1D1F companies captured at the end of December 2021, 106 companies are in full operation.



Additionally, 148 companies are under construction, with 24 projects in the pipeline.