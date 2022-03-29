Dormaahene announces establishment of Bonoman Development Fund

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II

Source: GNA

The Bonoman Development Fund (BDF), a source of funding for developmental projects for the development of Bono and Bono East Regions would soon be established, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, President, Bono Regional House of Chiefs has announced.

"We the Chiefs in these two regions have come together and will support and push with financial and human resources to ensure the development of our regions," he said.



Osagyefo Agyemang-Badu II, also the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area gave the announcement when he was speaking at the launch of the maiden 'MekoBono' Homecoming and festival on Saturday in Sunyani.



"We love our own and would ensure our history and language is identified, recognized, documented and taught in school from basic to higher institution of learning," he said.



Osagyefo Agyemang-Badu II who presided observed the ‘Bonoman’ had a unique identity in terms of dialect, lineage, tourism and geographical location with a lot of development potentials, saying “we must take advantage of these natural endowments to accelerate our socio-economic progress”.



He, therefore, implored the people, both home and abroad, to pragmatically support the Regional House of Chiefs in diverse ways to make the aim of the Fund a reality.

The colourful event was well attended by paramount chiefs and queens, government officials, religious leaders, and the public.



The ‘MekoBono’ Home-Coming and festival was initiated and is organised by 'Bonofie', a Ghanaian registered non-governmental organization that is into projecting the economic prospects of the Bono regions and scouts and promotes young talents in entertainment, arts, and culture.



It is designed to be celebrated in Sunyani from Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, July 3 this year and would bring together people from all levels of society, particularly, indigenes of the two regions in the diaspora to promote, by way of exploring and tapping the rich culture, tourism, talents, and other economic potentials of the ‘Bonos’.



Programmed to be an annual celebration, the event is expected to attract both local and international investors to invest in the two regions.