Dormaahene applauds Twene Jonas, others for stirring wave of activism in Ghana

Dromaahene (left) and Twene Jonas

Dromaahene is happy with political activism efforts

Applauds Twene Jonas and others for their role



Calls on government to desist from abandoning inherited projects



The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has underlined the importance of political activism in Ghana and expressed open support for groups and individuals pushing for political accountability.



According to a GNA report, the traditional leader who doubles as President of the Bono House of Chiefs stated his support for the Fix The Country movement and for US-based government critic, Twene Jonas and others like him.



“I will lead the campaign to fan the flames of activism and accountability to keep leaders on their toes so that some meaningful, significant and appreciable level of development is seen across the country.



“The movement (Fix The Country) is in the right direction and must not be seen and portrayed as insults against certain political and traditional leaders,” Agyeman Badu II said.

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said the commitment of the activists in raising awareness of corruption and injustices, social ills, environmental degradation, poor sanitation, leadership and economic mismanagement were in the right direction and ought to be supported, the GNA report said.



He was addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Asunsu Number One in the Dormaa Central Municipality.



The Paramount Chief is one of the most vocal monarchs in the country and is known for his outspoken stance on critical issues across the political and socio-economic landscape.



Twene Jonas is an activist turned musician who has serially used social media postings to show the glossy part of New York City whiles slamming what he terms ills bedeviling the Ghanaian society.



Some government officials in September 2021 reportedly 'stormed' Jonas' base in New York to expose him.



He went off social media for about two weeks but resurfaced with the excuse that he was working on his music hence the absence.