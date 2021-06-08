Dormaahene celebrates 22nd anniversary of his enstoolment, calls for protection of environment

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has commemorated the 22nd anniversary of his enstoolment. The celebration came off in Dormaa on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Persons from all walks of life attended the colorful ceremony. Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II was enstooled on June 7, 1999 as the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area.



He has since then spearheaded development within his traditional and championed the betterment of the lives of his people.



Under his reign, an ultramodern Distrit Police Headquarters was commissioned for Dormaa In 2019.



In 2019 also which marked the 20th anniversary of his enstoolment, the Dormaa Development Commission was inaugurated.



He has since 2000 established Dormaaman Educational Endowment Fund (Dormeef) which has provided bursaries to brilliant but needy students.



He also established the Dormaaman Development fund which has provided infrastructural projects within the traditional area like building of a stadium.

He has built places of convenience and spearheaded hotel projects.



Furthermore, he has embarked on his Palace extension project, formed the Aduana Stars FC and undertaken several health projects.



He has also championed several youth development initiatives.



In his speech during the celebration on Monday, the Dormaahene called for the protection of the environment.



He urged that Ghanaians must keep their environment clean at all times.



He also spoke against the menace of illegal mining, calling for an end to the practice.