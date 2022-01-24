Dormaahene has taken over Sammy Gyamfi’s work – Computer Man

Dormaahene in feud with Otumfuo

Founder of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man, says the Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional area, Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, has allowed himself to be clouded by politics and this he says is evident in his recent utterances.



According to Computer Man who describes himself as a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party, the Dormaahene seems to have taken on the job of the National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi.



Computer Man, speaking about the recent conflict of words between the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu and the Dormaahene, he said,

“Nana Agyemang Badu II is my very good friend but this didn’t go well. Now we can say he has taken over Sammy Gyamfi’s job. I am sure within the next month Sammy Gyamfi will come out to complain about his job being taken over by Nana,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



On the back of his submission on the matter, Computer Man condemned the chief’s recent utterances including his recent allegations that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has abandoned the Dormaa area in terms of development.



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not turn his back against the Dormaahene upon assuming office. His health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu is from there (Dormaa) and you will be amazed the development that he has brought to Dormaa,” he stated.



Computer Man thus urged for cool heads to prevail in the ongoing feud between the Dormaahene and the Otumfuo, saying “the conflicts that happened in the past, we don’t want to see it again. Now because of inter-tribal marriages we have all become one people. If we start bringing division, it will create a lot of problems.”



