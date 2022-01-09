Dormaahene lauds ‘Fix The Country Movement’

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has lauded the ‘fix the country movement’ and promised to support the campaign to yield required development benefits in the country.

He applauded the United States-based Ghanaian social media activist, Twene Jonas and other social media actors for the movement and their commitment towards ‘stirring a wave of activism in Ghana’.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said commitment of the activists in raising awareness of corruption and injustices, social ills, environmental degradation, poor sanitation, leadership and economic mismanagement were in the right direction and ought to be supported.



“The movement is in the right direction and must not be seen and portrayed as insults against certain political and traditional leaders”, the Paramount Chief indicated when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Asunsu Number One in the Dormaa Central Municipality.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II, who earlier led a clean-up exercise in the town, urged political and traditional leaders to rise up to national challenges, invest in human resources through effective management, judicious and prudent use of resources to put the nation on a path of socio-economic development.



“I will lead the campaign to fan the flames of activism and accountability to keep leaders on their toes so that some meaningful, significant and an appreciable level of development is seen across the country”, he said.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II expressed worry about what he described as delays by the government to investigate contract on the Saglemi affordable housing project, saying “it's sad and unfortunate for the project to be abandoned and made to waste away years after construction when workers and millions of homeless Ghanaians can live in it.

"When you speak your mind about this, they say you are doing politics," and condemned successive governments for abandoning development projects initiated by their predecessors.



The Paramount Chief therefore called on the government to continue with and complete schools, roads and hospital projects started by the erstwhile National Democratic Party (NDC) government.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II promised to give an interest-free, but refundable loan of GHC2,000 to five deserving traders in the area for them to repay within 12 months period, and pledged 100 bags of cement, and GHC2,600 to support construction work on a community centre in the area.



He also appealed to the Ministry of Health to upgrade the Asunsu Number One Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound to enhance healthcare delivery in the area.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II assured to distribute resources accrued from the Dormaa stool lands equally for development to progress in all the communities, and advised the people to adhere to the COVID-19 health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.