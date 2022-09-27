Dormaahene on scoresheet as he joins his people to play football

It is not a side of him that people see every day but the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has been captured on video relating with his people in a not-so-regular way.

The Dormaahene, who is quite popular for being an outspoken traditional leader, was captured in an amateur video displaying his football skills.



The video, shared on Twitter by a sports journalist, Ampaabeng Vincent, showed the chief displaying some great skills on a grassless field.



According to the tweet, the chief joined the young men in his paramountcy to play the game during an unannounced visit to the area.



“This is exactly why some of us will literally put our lives on the line for Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II…!!



“On his regular visits around town today… he met some of his people playing football and decided to join in…!!” the journalist wrote.

But even better, he added, the Dormaahene got on the scoresheet, throwing the small crowd into hysteria.



“And ohhh… He scored,” he added.



