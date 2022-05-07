Dormaahene urges newly installed Dompemhene of Dormaa to facilitate development in his jurisdiction

Correction: This article initially reported that the Dormaahene was appealing to the Asantehene to extend development to his area. Further checks have, however, revealed that, this wasn’t the case and corrections have been effected to the story to reflect the facts

Dormaahene urges Dompemhene of Dormaa to work towards development of jurisdiction



The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, has urged the newly installed Dompemhene of Dormaa to help the area achieve the urgently needed development.



His appeal was contained in a widely circulated video in which the Dormaahene is heard challenging the Asantehene on the installation of a chief for Esumeja, an area under his jurisdiction, despite being in Ashanti territory.



At the tail end of the video after he has pointed out the illegalities associated with the Asantehene's move, he entreated the Dompemhene to facilitate the development of the Dormaa traditional area.

"I know it is because of development that you (Dompemhene) ascended the throne, the Dormaa state needs development, there are no jobs in Ghana.



"Our schools, our hospitals, general development efforts and others issues, with that, we are looking forward to your assistance for us to advance in that regard…" he said to loud applause by a section of his subjects present.



The Dormaahene has in recent months clashed with the Asantehene on a number of issues. The recent case of installation of a non-royal as chief of Esumeja comes after similar public spats.



The Dormaahene is on record as stating that history has been distorted in many ways to suit the Ashantis citing the case of the origins of Kumasi and Kumawu.



Agyemang Badu is also on record as challenging the territorial powers of the Asantehene, he submitted earlier this year that the Asantehene was just like any other paramount chief by law and could not hold himself above that constitutional designation.





Dormaahene's warnings on Esumeja



According to the Dormaahene, many people tend to misunderstand him whenever he tries to correct the history between Bono and Asanteman because it has been distorted for a very long time.



He said, Otumfuo was wrong with his recent installation of a chief of Esumeja because the Ashantehene has no authority to do so given that his jurisdiction does not extend to the people of Esumeja.



He noted that, insofar as he remains the Dormaahene, he and the people of Dormaa will not allow the Ashantehene to select a non-royal to be a chief over his people at Esumeja.



“…we moved from Nsawam to Obo, from Obo to Esumeja, from Esumeja to Kwumawu [Adiebayi], from Adiebayi to Suntreso, from Suntreso to Banso, from Banso to Titinbepo, from Titinbepo to Domawidemu, from Domawidemu to Abesim, from Abesim to Gyaman and then to Cote d’Ivoire.



He continued: “Dormaahene came back from Cote d’Ivoire to Abesim because he left some of his people behind when the people settled at Abesim – meaning chewing of kola as I wait from my people…

“…Nana, our people that we left at Esumeja; it seems to me that you feel there is no royal among them, therefore, you acted on your own volition and selected someone to the be chief of Esumeja.



"What is even appalling is that, when he was taking the oath of office, because he was not a royal, he could not mention any of his ancestor’s names and he claims to be Esumejahene?” Nana Agyemang Badu II quizzed.



He added, “Nana, the people of Dormaa – being the eldest of the Aduana clan – we will not preside over such illegality; in fact, this cannot work. Someone will ask, Nana you are in Bono and they are in Asante, how can say that you won’t allow this to work?



“First of all, I want everyone to understand that I am the first born of the Aduana clan…and I am telling you that what you did at Esumeja is illegality and not the tradition…Nana, imagine that Dompim stool is vacant and they need someone to become Dompimhene, do you think I have the right to select Dompimhene?



“…We had great chiefs like the chief of Mampong, Kwumawu; why would they sit for Otumfuo to perpetuate such illegality?...how does the Esumejahene that you enstooled know that he is a royal?



"Does he know how his forebears occupy that stool that he sits on today? Our people are still at Esumeja and the people of Dormaa still occupy the Esumeja stool; those in Dormaa will not even agree if we don’t claim the Esumeja stool.

He urged Mamponghene and the queen mother of Asanteman to advise her son to rescind this illegality that he has made.



“I am pleading with Mamponghene and especially the Queen Mother of Manhyia to advise her son because he has stepped beyond his territory and I won’t forgive if you step beyond your territory and enter into mine…," a concerned Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II said.



He continued: “When you are installing your chiefs, I don’t come closer but when the people of Dormaa are installing their chiefs, you are in a hurry to come close; with this, you did not act well.



"The one installed as Esumejahene should understand that, we don’t know him as a royal from Dormaa, so, he cannot hold himself as Esumejahene…else, we will take serious action against him. We don’t want anybody to suffer because of an act of illegality.



“…I am given you a two-week ultimatum, if I don’t hear anything I will go to Esumeja myself, and meet with my people; if anybody thinks we don’t royals, they are wrong. We still have royals at Esumeja, even if we don’t get a royal to occupy the Esumeja stool, I will send a royal from Aduana to occupy that stool…”