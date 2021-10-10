Dormitory Block at Nhyinahin SHS set ablaze

File Photo

Some yet to be identified students of Nhyinahin Catholic Senior Hgh School in the Ashanti region have set a five-room dormitory block on fire.

The incident according to police happened Thursday night while the students were busy at church service.



According to a police source, the students who committed the act, did that to register their displeasure over the school examination council’s decision not to allow the students to cheat in the West Africa Examination Council Certificate Exams.



However, the timely intervention of firefighters contained the fire from spreading to other properties of the mission school.

Currently, over 500 students have been displaced as a result of the actions taken by the aggrieved students.



Police in Nhinahin has commenced investigations into the unfortunate incident to bring the perpetrators to book.