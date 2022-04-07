Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service

Haruna Iddrisu, 8 eight other appointees of Mahama to appear before Supreme Court

9 Mahama appointees to appear before Court for allegedly taking double salaries

Supreme Court grants Abronya DC permission to serve a writ on Haruna Iddrisu



Supreme Court says it granted permission for substituted service because writ could not be served in person



The Supreme Court has granted permission for a writ to be served on nine appointees of ex-President John Dramani Mahama via substituted service for a case filed against them alleging that they took double salaries when they were working as MPs and ministers.



The suit was filed last year by the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a Abronya DC, for the Court to get the appointees of Mahama who took double salaries to refund the monies to the state after the proper interpretation of Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution, citinewsroom.com reports.



Article 98 bars MPs from holding profiting positions without the authorization of the Speaker of Parliament.