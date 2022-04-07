1
Double track reversal: Heads of schools contend with inadequate infrastructure

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Education (MoE) has said the double-track system will no longer be implemented this year.

This comes as first-year Senior High School students started report to school on Monday, April 4, 2022.

“That whole idea about dividing students into two where within a particular year group, we have one group go to school and after some weeks or months, they vacate and the other one comes to school, this time around we are not going to see that arrangement again.

“There has been significant improvement in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

He added ““In 2017, GETFund did an infrastructure review and realized that over 3,700 projects had been abandoned. Just after last year, over 1,400 of these projects has been done so clearly the result of this is accommodation to a large extent, so that brings a significant improvement in the accommodation situation we’ve been talking about.”

But Heads of the various schools are contending with inadequate infrastructure.

