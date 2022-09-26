0
'Dozens of foreigners are still hiding in my community' - Akokoamong Assemblyman laments

Akokomadan.png Some of these outlanders according to the assembly member are engaging in rogue operations

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Assembly member for Akokoamong Electoral Area in the Ejisu Municipality, Hon Daniel Owusu, has disclosed that dozens of foreigners are still hiding in the community at the blindside of authorities in the area.

Some of these outlanders according to the assembly member are engaging in rogue operations including operating a school for men between the ages of 18 to 30.

It is yet to be known by authorities as to what they are teaching the men who have been camped at secret places in the community.

The foreigners suspected to hail from Cameroon, Niger, Burkina, and other neighboring countries have been camping secretly without the notice of authorities in the area.

In an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, Nyansapo, on Monday, September 26, 2022, Hon Daniel Owusu said although police in the region have arrested some of these foreigners, dozens of them are still hiding in the community.

"Sources in the community say there are many of these immigrants hiding in our area, and I must say the situation has sparked fear among us."

ARREST OF FOREIGNERS

Police in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, September 22, 2022, arrested 48 foreigners suspected to be illegal immigrants living in a five-bedroom house at Akokoamong.

The arrest follows a combined action by Security officials and community members who claimed to have observed the suspicious moves by these people in the past few months.

The suspects have since been held at the Ejisu Divisional Police Command assisting investigations.

Source: otecfmghana.com
