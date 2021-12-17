Dozens stranded as fire ravages homes at Abuakwa Maakro, fire service blamed

Homes, shops have been affected by the fire

Scores of people are currently displaced at Abuakwa Maakro in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region after fire swept through their houses.

Eight shops were also not spared by Thursday night’s inferno.



The real cause of fire is not immediately known although an eyewitness told 3news.com it started from a near-by shop.



“We saw a blaze from one of the shops and it was spreading very fast,” Owura told 3news.com.



Fire was still burning in one of the affected shops as at 5:30am Friday, barely 8 hours after the fire.



A distraught shop owner was seen counting her losses.

“I have lost everything, GH¢8,000 cash and wares,” she said.



She said she recently stocked her shop with rice and oil ahead of the Christmas holidays.



Victims have blamed the Nkawie Fire Station for not acting swiftly.



“We called Nkawie Fire Service, but they arrived with a faulty pump,” another victim said.



“We then called Komfo Anokye fire station but by the time they arrived, all our properties were already gone,” he added in tears.