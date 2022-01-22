Dr. Adam Bonaa arrests driver of Chinese company car emptying concrete on tarred road

Dr Adam Bonaa confronting the driver of the mobile concrete mixer

A citizen’s arrest of a driver emptying a mix of concrete while plying a tarred road around the Togo Embassy, was effected by Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

According to Dr Adam Bonaa, he trailed the mobile concrete mixer with registration number GM 3483 – 21 from around the embassy to the Burma Camp dual carriageway where he was able to signal the driver to stop.



He noted that upon interrogating the driver and a Chinese passenger in the car, he was able to establish that the car belonged to a Chinese construction company operating in Ghana.



While bemoaning the practice of concrete being emptied on highways by mobile mixers and its resulting effects, Dr Adam Bonaa said he has since gone ahead to file a police complaint on the matter and hopes the police will use the culprits to set an example to others.



Read the report of the incident shared by Dr Adam Bonaa on his Facebook below:



Accosted pre-mixed concrete mixer emptying content on our roads.



Just as I took the round about around the Togo embassy I saw this mobile concrete mixer virtually emptying remains of its contents on newly constructed asphaltic roads which the government of Ghana spent millions of dollars constructing as it drove along as if there was nothing wrong with that. I had to follow the concrete mixer truck all the way to the Burma camp dual carriageway area and signaled the driver to stop, effecting citizen’s arrest and reporting them with the evidence to the Police to take action.



All over the country concrete residues have been left on major highways by some construction companies who care less about their actions which leads to damages to these roads constructed with the tax payers money, vehicles of unsuspecting road users and causing accidents leading to deaths and injuries in most cases.



The company involved was a Chinese company with a Chinese national seated in front of the truck with a Ghanaian driver. When I asked them if they knew it was against the law to empty residue content from their concrete mixer on the road? The response was swift, and it was a YES from the Ghanaian driver and Chinese national who were in the truck. My next question was, if they knew it was against the law why were they doing it? The response was once again very swift, they forgot to shut the nozzle off, just imagine the response?



A report has been made to the Ghana Police to take action to serve as a deterrent to those who wantonly destroy our roads pouring concrete on bituminous roads knowing very well bitumen and concrete don’t go together, some of these contractors are Ghanaians and foreigners who don’t have any respect for the safety/security of other road users and the laws of this country.

In a recent consultative meeting at the Roads and Highways Ministry amongst pre-mixed concrete producers, contractors and the Ministry of which I was present, the Minister of Road and Highways -Hon Amoako Atta, cautioned all pre-mixed concrete producers and contractors to desist from this unlawful act of pouring concrete on our roads, he went on further to let them know they would be dealt when caught but it looks the damage to our roads is going unabated.



Well, I have done my bit, let all of us be citizen Police officers to help fix this wonderful country of ours. Take videos/photos of the vehicles/trucks with number plats and share with me if see any of these moving concrete mixers spilling concrete on our roads for onward report to the right authorities for action to be taken against the culprits.



Once again, I am Dr Adam Bonaa , a citizen and not a spectator



