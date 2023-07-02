2
Menu
News

Dr Adutwum leads Ghana’s delegation to UNESCO

Xncjkd.png Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, (third left) Minister of Education together with other dignitaries of UNESCO

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum is currently leading the Ghanaian delegation to the 5th Extraordinary General Conference of UNESCO on the 29th and 30th of June 2023.

The session was called as an Extraordinary meeting to discuss the important matter of the return of the United States to UNESCO as a member state.

The United States return, according to them, is premised on “UNESCO’s efforts to implement key management and administrative reforms, as well as its focus on decreasing politicized debate”.

Ghana, a co-sponsor to the draft resolution, sees the return as a great opportunity for UNESCO as it pursues universality and also to expand it programs through additional funding the US is bringing on board.

It will be recalled that Ghana is a member of the Executive Board of UNESCo and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is Ghana’s representative on this August board.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: