Dr Afriyie Akoto steps down as agric minister

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has stepped down from his role as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, MyJoyonline reports.

The report claims Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto officially notified President Akufo-Addo of his decision to resign on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.



Dr Afriyie Akoto's resignation comes four days after Alan Kyerematen vacated his role as the Minister of Trade and Industry Minister.



It is believed that Dr Afriyie Akoto is resigning to focus on his presidential ambition.

Dr Afriyie Akoto is one of a number of persons seeking to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.



Reports indicate that President Akufo-Addo will in the coming days announce some changes in his government.



KPE