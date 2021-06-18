Dr. Agoe holds maiden in-person meeting with the Ghanaian Diaspora in New South Wales

H. E. Dr Joseph Agoe, sitting in the middle, flanked by others

Source: Office of the Ghana’s High Commissioner to Australia

On Sunday 2 May 2021, the High Commissioner, H. E. Dr Joseph Agoe held the first face-to-face meeting with the Ghanaian Community in New South Wales (NSW), having held a virtual one with the Executives in February 2021.

The meeting was made possible because of the efficient management of the covid-19 pandemic by Australia which has enabled the re-opening of all State borders and the resumption of in-person gatherings across Australia.



In his address to the Community, the High Commissioner commended the President of the Association, Mr Kwabena Acquah and Members of the Executive for arranging the maiden face-to-face meeting with our compatriots in NSW.



After briefing the Community on the socio-economic situation in Ghana, including, measures undertaken by the Government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, current data on confirmed cases, recoveries, deaths, the fact that Ghana was the first country in Africa to take delivery of the vaccine and the number of vaccinations undertaken, the High Commissioner proceeded to give a detailed account of his stewardship since he formally assumed duty as the accredited representative of the Republic of Ghana to the Commonwealth of Australia.



The High Commissioner noted that his mission and assignment was to harness the existing bilateral relations between Ghana and Australia to attract investment in the various sectors such as Agriculture, Education, Health, and Mining into Ghana. Dr Agoe outlined the various engagements he has had so far, all in a bid to bring Australian investment and increased support to Ghana in the sectors that they are most needed.



H. E. Dr Agoe enumerated his meetings with Australian Government Officials since his assumption of duty. These were with the Speaker of the Australian Parliament the Rt Honourable Tony Smith. The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Australia at the parliamentary and other levels. Next were his meetings with the Treasurer of the State of Queensland, who is also the Minister for Investment, Hon. Cameroon Dick, the NSW Minister of Finance, Hon Damien Tudehope and the NSW Minister for skills and Tertiary Education, Hon Geoffrey Lee.



The High Commissioner also informed the compatriots of the facilitation work that the High Commission did to secure a meeting between the Australian African Chamber of Commerce, the African Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Australia and the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, H. E. Wamkele Mene. That meeting raised awareness on the need for Australia to have more presence in Africa and to look beyond mining prospects by taking advantage of business opportunities in the AfCFTA.

Other engagements the High Commissioner recalled were meetings with the professors and Ghanaian students at the University of New Castle in



NSW, during which the students made brilliant presentations on topical subjects in education, health, science, and technology. At the end of the programme, the High Commissioner made a passionate appeal to the students to return home on completion of their course of study. The High Commissioner also informed the Ghanaian Community of his meeting with the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Queensland and the decision of the University to have a collaborative project with the relevant institutions in food security and agriculture in Ghana.



The High Commissioner further briefed the Ghanaian Community about his interactions with some Australian Private Sector Actors. These were a meeting with Mr Shane Moran, owner of Provectus Care Group to explore the possibility of investing in the care agency business where qualified aged care professionals will be trained to take care of old people in their own homes.



Another important meeting with a private business was that of Bartercard, Australia. H.E Dr. Agoe indicated that his meeting with Bartercard Australia, a system, mirroring the age-old system of barter where people traded goods and services without cash, was to introduce this world-leading, innovative trade exchange system to Ghanaian and African Businesses.



The High Commissioner also spoke about his engagement with the Health, Education and wellness Group that has so far invested over USD 500, 000 in a state-of-the-art hospital facility in Accra, on the Spintex road.



The High Commissioner told the Ghanaian Diaspora in NSW how much the Government valued them and their contributions to national development. He reminded them of the availability of the Diaspora Relations Office at the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to support their initiatives back home.

Members of the Community on their part applauded the High Commissioner on what he has achieved so far within such a short period of assuming duty in Australia and for his efforts to make the High Commission visible through his activities. Various questions were raised regarding consular services offered by the Mission.



In that regard, the Consular Officer, Mr Hakeem Balogun updated the Community on the consular services offered by the High Commission, including the extension of the validity of Ghanaian passports from five to ten years and preparation made to start the issuance of biometric passports at the Canberra Mission.



The compatriots bemoaned certain situations in Ghana such as land acquisition, because of which some of them have lost land properly acquired and duly registered. Also given much prominence was the menace of illegal mining activities and the effect on Ghana’s water bodies. The High Commissioner empathized with the compatriots and shared with them steps being taken by the Government to address these issues.



The highlight of the interaction was the presentation of a trophy won by the Ghanaian Football Association of NSW for placing first in the NSW African Cup of Nations in 2020.



The High Commissioner congratulated representatives of the team for making Ghana proud. He urged members of the Ghanaian Community to remain worthy Ambassadors of Ghana in New South Wales.