Dr. Akoto lobbied to secure an agric university for Kwadaso, Ejura-Sekyedumasi and Wenchi Constituencies

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Source: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa & Philip Kwadwo Amoah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 100th Anniversary celebration of Kwadaso Agricultural College in Kumasi, while addressing a grand durbar of students and other stakeholders, made the announcement that the Agricultural College will soon be upgraded into an Agricultural University with satellite campuses at the Ejura and Wenchi Agricultural Colleges.

The President continued that, talks with the Mendel University of the Czech Republic are far advanced for the realization of this vision with the expectation that the College would realize its full potential once it becomes a university.



The vision of the College to realize this level of its transformation into a university, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, 2018, during an official visit to the Czech Republic, paid a working visit to Mendel University and met with the University’s authority.



In the course of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed to enhance and provide a roadmap for the collaboration between the Ministry for Food and Agriculture and Mendel University, of which the University designated Prof. Samuel Darkwa, a Ghanaian Professor at the University to serve as the liaison between the University and Ministry for the upgrade of the college into a university and for other levels of collaborations.

Although negotiations slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been revived and the officials of Mendel University are set to visit Ghana possibly ending of this year to identify areas of collaboration. The visit will also enable the officers to familiarise themselves with the facilities at the Kwadaso Agricultural College and the proposed satellite campuses at Ejura and Wenchi Agricultural Colleges.



The vision to upgrade the Kwadaso Agricultural College into a university has become imperative because more than 50 percent of the Country’s population is engaged in agriculture, so an establishment of a university dedicated to agriculture will spur the training of the requisite numbers of human resources to revamp the sector through support of research, impart of knowledge and provision of leadership.