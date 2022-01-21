Dr. Amankwah-Poku installed as 18th Warden of Volta Hall

Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Amankwah-Poku

Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Amankwah-Poku, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Psychology, University of Ghana has been installed as the 18th Warden of Volta Hall.



This was at a colorful ceremony that was held on Saturday, 8th January 2022.



She takes over from Dr. (Mrs.) Eureka Emefa Ahadjie Adomako whose tenure ended in July 2021.



Delivering her acceptance remarks, Dr. Amankwah-Poku expressed profound gratitude to the Governing Body of Volta Hall for the confidence they had in electing her as Warden.

She was also grateful to her family for their support in ensuring that she continues to record successes in various aspects of her life.



Whilst acknowledging the efforts of past wardens in uplifting the image of the Hall, she pledged to continue the good work, adding that it will be done in line with the vision of the University of Ghana to become a world-class research-intensive university over the next decade.



“My predecessors have done a great job raising the flag of Volta Hall, and I pledge to continue the good work that has been done. This, of course, will be done in line with the vision of the University of Ghana to become a world-class research-intensive university over the next decade,” Dr. Amankwah-Poku said.



She expressed commitment to working together with the Hall management and other internal stakeholders of the hall to create an enabling atmosphere in which residents can strive and thrive in their academic work.



Enumerating her plans for the Hall, Dr. Amankwah-Poku committed to advocating for the expansion of residential facilities to accommodate more ladies into the Hall.



“In the short term, residential facilities are always in good shape and in the long term, advocate for the expansion of these facilities to enable us to accommodate more ladies in Volta Hall. It is important that we always keep the welfare of our students at heart through the Tutorial system and ensure facilities are maintained to keep our students happy and at peace to pursue their studies,” she indicated.

She also said that her leadership will ensure that the Hall’s Library is staffed with the needed personnel and well-stocked with up-to-date reading materials.



She added that the Hall management will ensure that the ICT Lab is equipped with computers and excellent internet connectivity to aid students in their learning and research work.



Dr. Amankwah-Poku announced that work will resume to ensure the completion of the Volta Hall Resource Center. She said that the Hall’s management will interact with corporate bodies to seek sponsorship to complete the project.



“One project which has been pending and desperately needs to be completed is our Volta Hall Resource Centre - Together with our internal stakeholders, we will work to ensure the completion of the Resource Centre. We will also interact with corporate bodies to seek sponsorship to complete this Resource Centre. This, when completed, would not only serve the needs of stakeholders of Volta Hall, but it will also generate additional income for the Hall,” she said.



Present at Saturday’s ceremony were the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Students and Academic Affairs, Prof. Gordon Awandare, Registrar of the University, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Members of the Volta Hall Alumnae Association, members of the Old Achimotan Students Association, Hall Masters and Tutors of other Halls, members of the University community, friends and family members of Dr. Amankwah-Poku