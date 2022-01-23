Dr. Ashley Milton shares her views on Year of return on the next episode of Diaspora Link

Dr. Ashley Milton is the founder & managing director at She Grows It, a lifestyle organization. In this episode, Dr. Ashely tells us her first experience in Africa was in Senegal.

She shares with us reasons for her visit to Africa.



She talks about juggling her job and traveling between continents, living, investing, and vacationing all under a decade. According to her, the Year of Return opened doors for the Diaspora to connect and return to their heritage.



Dr. Ashley Milton is of the view that there should be a distinction between the Diasporans returning to Africa, that is the British Ghanaian, Ghanaian American, and African American.

She also mentioned that Diasporans who have returned are struggling to adjust to the economic situation because they face a different situation here as compared to the privileges and benefits, they had.



