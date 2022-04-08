Dr. Bawumia answered all the questions stakeholders asked - Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah

Bawumia speaks on the economy

Vice President outlines the effects of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Ghana’s economy



I acknowledge that times are hard, Bawumia



The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has said the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, answered all the questions which had been asked by stakeholders with regards to the economy of the country.



He said that even though everything was not 100 percent, only those with prejudiced decisions will think otherwise.



“A number of questions had been asked by stakeholders and yesterday, we needed to provide answers, I think that was done except for those who have already taken prejudiced decisions. I am not saying everything said was 100 percent,” 3news.com quoted.

He added that there was the need for Dr. Bawumia to reference former President John Dramani Mahama, as the latter had accused the Akufo-Add-led government of mismanagement.



“There was a necessity for us to do the references in the analysis for us to know because the former President [John Mahama] has accused us of mismanaging the economy. Some of the factors you can’t blame the government except if you want to do politics,” he added.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the economic hardship currently being experienced in Ghana.



The vice president, speaking at National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference, on Thursday, noted that the current situation, despite its cause, has been witnessed in the country before.



“From the man on the streets to the business mogul, the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the shelter we seek or have, to the benevolence we extend to friends and family, the health of the economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that times are hard. This is the reality irrespective of the cause,” he noted.