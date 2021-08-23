Dr Bawumia, government advised to abort construction of National Cathedral

• The vice president has charged Ghanaians to contribute towards the building of the National Cathedral

• Critics have maintained that monies should be rather channelled into building hospitals and schools



• According to Dr Bawumia the Cathedral is for the glory of God



Some Ghanaians who are of the view that the construction of the Cathedral is a ‘misplaced priority’ have once again adviced the government to abort its mission of erecting the National Catherdal which according to Dr Bawumia is “for Ghana and the glory of God.”



In reaction to the Vice President's latest call to the church and Ghanaians to contribute towards the project, opposers of the Cathedral have advised the ruling government to rather concentrate on building schools and hospitals.



Akosua Dansoah on Instagram questioned the real motive behind the project. She wrote: "What will we be doing there ??? So the independence square for be aglow for Jesus is not enough ?"



Another with the name Wayne wrote: "Ghana dey worship God pass any country but we dey suffer more than satan himself massa use the money for something important."

Also reacting to the Vice President's call, Samuel Akwasi Agyapong had this to say: "It's important to build cathedral but it's not important to build companies yooo ya te."



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, August 22, called on the public to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral which is being championed by the Nana Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Adabraka Official Town, he revealed that he has contributed monies from his pocket towards the project and encouraged others to do same.



“As you all know there are efforts to build a national cathedral. It is very very important that we build that cathedral. It is a voluntary exercise, anybody who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will contribute some more. So I encourage everybody to think about it, and let’s build it," he charged.



An initiative to incorporate the public’s role has also been introduced, with the government calling for willing donations of GH¢100.00 or more towards the construction of the Cathedral.





















You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.