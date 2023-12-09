Dr Bawumia has never discussed shortlist of running mates - Akomea discloses

Nana Akomea, the head of communications of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team

Nana Akomea, the head of communications of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has disclosed that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has not shared his choice for a running mate with party members.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the announcement, Nana Akomea believes Dr. Bawumia will unveil his selection sometime between May and July.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on December 8, Akomea expressed insights into the ongoing process and the potential challenges associated with the delay.



Akomea emphasized that discussions about a shortlist for the running mate have not taken place within the party.



He acknowledged the presence of several names as perceived frontrunners or possibilities, cautioning against an intense contest similar to the one experienced during the flagbearer selection.



“We have never discussed (a shortlist), but I know there are many names as some are known as front runners and some known as possibles," Akomea stated. He expressed hope that the delay in naming the running mate would not escalate the intensity of activities among those vying for the position, recognizing the current speculation and discourse surrounding potential candidates.

Addressing concerns about the list of potential running mates that have surfaced, Akomea expressed worry about individuals, particularly Members of Parliament, who have been identified as frontrunners without publicly denying the claims.



He highlighted the party's scheduled primaries for MPs in January, noting the potential dilemma faced by those tagged as frontrunners if they choose to rerun in their constituencies.



"My major worry is that many of these people who have been tagged as frontliners and they haven’t come to deny so I assume that they agree with their frontliner," Akomea expressed. He underscored the logistical challenges, explaining that if a candidate is chosen after winning in the parliamentary primaries, the party would need to conduct another primary within a short timeframe.



