Dr Bawumia is our 'shepherd'; the man we need - Kwamena Duncan endorses Veep

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has extolled the virtues of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he leads the nation in the stead of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Nana Addo is on an international assignment and, in his absence from Ghana, the Veep acts as President of Ghana.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Kwamena Duncan seized an opportunity to extend his warm regards to some persons who made their presence felt at his late mother's funeral recently held in the Central Region.



In his submissions, he endorsed Dr. Bawumia who attended the funeral stating emphatically that he is the leader Ghanaians need.



"This is the man we need," he said.

Although it is not apparent what Mr. Kwamena Duncan meant by a "man we need" but what was vividly clear is he was obviously optimistic about the leadership qualities of the Vice President.



''This is a man who is a shepherd to every single person. Bawumia is not discriminatory; he thinks about everyone . . . He cares for every single person . . . Ghanaians know you are a good person. Bawumia, you are a good person," he elaborated.



