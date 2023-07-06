Dr Bawumia is superior to Alan – NIA boss

Alan Kyerematen, Prof Ken Attafuah, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (from left to right)

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has declared his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on July 4, 2023, Prof Attafuah said that even though he has great respect for one of the party’s presidential hopefuls, Alan Kyerematen, in his view Dr Bawumia is the best choice for the NPP.



He added that he has known the vice president for decades and he believes that he is the right person to lead Ghana to prosperity.



“I have known Bawumia since 1991. We have been friends since then and if there is someone, I know better than it is Bawumia.



“He is someone, I have known outside politics. He was the best man at my wedding. Myself, Stephen Ntim and Bawumia have been organising Mother’s Day parties together for our mothers for years.



“Because of what I know about Bawumia and the work I have done with him, I believe that he is more than competent and capable to handle it (the country). I know Alan Kyerematen, I respect him … but he is my second choice to Dr Bawumia; not because he can’t lead the country but by my reckoning, Bawumia is superior to him,” he said in Twi.

Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are part of ten members of the NPP who have filed their nomination to contest in the party’s presidential primaries slated for November 2023.



The NPP would be holding a super delegate congress in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five.



