Dr Bawumia is the captain of our collapsed economy, Akufo-Addo is just a ceremonial president – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has refuted assertions that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be blamed for Ghana’s economic meltdown.

According to him, Dr Bawumia is solely responsible for the hardship Ghanaians are facing because he is the one responsible for running Ghana’s economy.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Sammy Gyamfi added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is just a ceremonial president.



“Let me tell Ghanaians that Dr Bawumia is the captain of our collapsed economy. As for Akufo-Addo, he is just a ceremonial president, all he does is attend ceremonies. What he likes is to be travelling and organising parties because he was told as a child that his father was a ceremonial president so he will also become president one day.



“So, if you take a critical look, Akufo-Addo is not concerned about the happenings in the country. The person governing the country and destroying our economy is Dr Bawumia, he is the one who is wearing the captain’s armband,” he said in Twi.



Sammy Gyamfi reiterated that the excuse that Dr Bawumia cannot be blamed for the current state of Ghana’s economy because he only does what he is commanded, by people who are backing his presidential bid, does not make sense.

“He cannot be exonerated. He is responsible for the current state of our economy. His head is in it, his hands are in it, his legs are in it, all the parts of his body are in it. The excuse that they are giving that the vice president has no role is a total lie,” he added.



Watch the interview below:







